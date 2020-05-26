Monaco Yacht Show 2020 to be “not-for-profit”

This year’s Monaco Yacht Show will take place from 23rd to 26th September, with the event organiser Informa working closely with the Principality to ensure it can go ahead safely. Given the position of the event within the superyacht industry, the 30th edition of the show will run on a not-for-profit basis, recognising the economic and financial challenges facing the world post-pandemic.

With control measures steadily being relaxed in Monaco, Europe and internationally, event organisers’ are hopeful that the 2020 Monaco Yacht Show will still take place this year. Tickets usually start €280 for a daily pass. No details have been confirmed, but given that it will now be not-for-profit we can expect to see this reduced.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on all industries, not least the international yachting community,” explained Charlie McCurdy, Chief Executive of Informa Markets. “We are playing our part by hosting a not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show in 2020, providing an opportunity for the community to come together, share ideas, meet with customers and start to rebuild positive momentum.”

Highest standards of hygiene and safety

The proposed 2020 Monaco Yacht Show will be organised in accordance with a detailed set of enhanced measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

“In the aftermath of COVID-19, it is the responsibility of the Monaco Government to do everything we can to help businesses and industries recover quickly,” said Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy in the Prince’s Government.

Last year, the organisers put on an exceptional show for boat lovers with 125 superyachts presented at this extraordinary show that brings the luxury yachting industry together every year.

Over 31,500 visitors attended the event in 2019.