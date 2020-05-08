Monte-Carlo Fashion Week goes digital

Facing the Covid-19 pandemic, some event organisers are cancelling or postponing their events whereas others have opted to showcase their work online. The Chambre Monegasque de la Mode (Monaco’s Fashion Chamber, the CMM) has chosen the latter. Between 14th and 18th May, the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week will move to social media, launching their project “2020 MCFW Series: A conversation with…”

Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President of the CMM and creator of Monte-Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW), has scheduled a series of live streams to bring together key players of the event to offer an alternative way to celebrate fashion.

It will be held on the CMM’s Instagram account @montecarlofashionweek on the weekend when the eighth edition would have taken place, replacing roughly 45 runway shows which would have taken place.

The various speakers set to talk will discuss cultural and style-related themes, an exploration of the present and future state of the fashion industry. “From sustainability to creative ways of optimising production, to the consequences of the pandemic,” explained the founder. “Fashion doesn’t stop, as it currently faces a new chapter of its future in an interactive way.”

As an event which regularly promotes sustainability in the fashion world, this year is no exception. The participants will continue to highlight the importance of sustainability, ethics and eco-awareness.

The live stream sessions will begin with Pauline Ducruet, daughter of H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie of Monaco. She is the founder of the ready-to-wear unisex brand Alter. Organisers are set to unveil the full program of speakers shortly.

One of the highlights of the fashion week is its awards night, which celebrates brands’ and designers’ commitment to the industry and sustainability. Adapted for the digital format, the award will go to the brand who has best distinguished itself in the online meetings and talks. The winner will display their vision and work in a short video which will be uploaded to the fashion week’s social media accounts and the YouTube account Fashion Channel. With 1.6 million subscribers, it proposes a true growth opportunity for the winning brand.

Each year the event raises money for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.