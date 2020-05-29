Nice Côte d’Azur to resume international flights

From the beginning of June, France’s second-busiest airport will open up several connections to major French cities and European capitals. The gradual recovery in air traffic is expected to further increase in July and August, depending on the lifting of travel restrictions.

Air traffic to and from Nice Côte d’Azur is set to gather pace over the coming weeks, with tourists and French Riviera residents alike keen to be able to travel again.

Safety first at Nice Côte d’Azur

The airport has laid out many efforts to guarantee the best implementation of health measures, in terms of increased surface cleaning, airflow management and terminal ventilation.

Although not all airlines have finalised their flight schedules, the airport is gearing toward an established network between the Riviera and the main French and European destinations.

A boost for the tourism industry

“We are delighted with the renewed confidence of these companies,” said Dominique Thillaud, Chairman of the Côte d’Azur Airports Board. “It will enable us to revitalize tourist activity in the Southern Region and allow the Riviera’s residents to travel throughout France and to many European destinations, from June onwards and before a gradual increase in connections in July and August.”

This recovery is expected to gain momentum from July onwards, going as far as to open new routes from Nice, such as Caen and Brest.

Where can I travel to in France from Nice?

Paris Charles-de-Gaulle (Air France, easyJet)

Lyon (Air France)

Lille (easyJet)

Toulouse (easyJet)

Nantes (easyJet, Volotea)

Bordeaux (easyJet)

Bastia, Ajaccio, Figari and Calvi (Air Corsica)

Where can I travel to in Europe from Nice?

London (British Airways and easyJet)

Frankfurt (Lufthansa)

Brussels (Brussels Airlines)

Geneva and Zurich (easyJet, Swiss)

Vienna, Sofia, Budapest and Krakow (Wizz Air)

Air traffic ground to a halt mid-March at Nice Côte d’Azur airport. All the flights currently announced by the airlines are subject to possible adjustments to traffic restrictions.