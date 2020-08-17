











Monaco will welcome the international contemporary art fair art3f from August 21st to August 23rd. In the Fontvieille marquis, art aficionados will be able to discover almost 200 artists and art galleries.

It is the first Monegasque edition since art3f started eight years ago. In the spacious Fontvieille marquis, which annually hosts the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo, almost 200 painters, sculptors, photographers and ceramists will exhibit their work, with over 3,000 pieces up for sale.

From up-and-coming artists to household names

Art3f describes itself as “a clever mix of Coup de coeur art, affordable art and the most wonderful artistic representation of the moment”. The fair seeks to shift “the boundaries of traditional contemporary art trade fairs by giving these cultural events back their warm, human side”. Most of the artists on show in Monaco have been selected by the fair’s committee: you will find both rising talents and long-established names. Art galleries will also be amongst the exhibitors.

The fair will take place Friday August 21st from 4pm to 11pm, Saturday August 22nd from 10am to 8pm and Sunday August 23rd from 10am to 7pm. Exhibitors will preview their work on Friday from 6 pm onwards. Entrances is free for minors and costs 10€ for adults. You can also get an invitation from the art fair’s official website.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, face masks will be compulsory. Hand sanitiser will be available to visitors and there will be a restaurant which will naturally operate in full respect of current health guidelines.