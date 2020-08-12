











Yesterday the Government of Monaco announced that face masks will now be compulsory in the busier areas of the Principality.

Face masks compulsory in many public spaces

From August 12, masks will have to be worn outside the Prince’s Palace and the Casino square, in the Fontvieille shopping centre and in the streets of the Old Town (Monaco-Ville). The locations concerned are all busy areas where it is difficult to maintain social distancing measures.

The decision comes after a rapid rise in Monaco’s coronavirus case numbers. “The Principality is not exempt from this general trend,” remarked Serge Telle, Monaco’s Minister of State, urging tourists and locals alike to be responsible and reminding them of their role in limiting the spread of the virus.

The affected areas will be sign-posted and flyers will be distributed to spread awareness of the new restrictions, especially amongst tourists. Police presence will ensure that the new measures are enforced.

Following France in imposing face masks

These new guidelines are not unexpected and follow a general wave of new restrictions in the French Riviera and in France more broadly. In neighbouring Nice, masks are compulsory in the city centre (the affected area includes all of La promenade des Anglais, the Old Town and the neighbourhood between Boulevard Gambetta and avenue Jean Médecin. In Paris, face coverings must be worn in busy tourist areas where it is difficult to follow social distancing guidelines. Last week, France reported 10,800 new coronavirus cases.