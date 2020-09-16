











Sportel Monaco, the world’s leading sports content media rights and technology convention, will no longer take place in late October. Instead, the annual event take place from 22 to 24 February 2021. Monaco Sportel Awards are still going through.

Covid-19 has struck again. This time it’s Sportel Monaco, the sports media rights convention, to have fallen victim to the pandemic’s wave of event cancellations. “We are positive about the future and look forward to gathering all the major stakeholders of the industry in February 2021 in Monaco for the first ever Sportel winter edition,” said the event’s organisers in a press released issued yesterday.

Coronavirus takes on sports

Sportel was founded 30 years ago to unite top executives involved in bringing live sports to television. The pandemic and the subsequent annulment of several major events (including the F1 Grand Prix) have resulted in new ways of consuming sports online, a theme that the convention will to focus on. “In recent times, digital has transcended traditional live sports, with the viewing experience shifting from linear to multi-platform and multi-screen and new and parallel ecosystems such as esports, virtual sports, sports betting and immersive technologies emerging as a driving ‘crossover’ trend,” organisers explain.

The Sportel Awards are independent from the convention and are still going through. They will take place from 26 to 28 October at the Grimaldi Forum and will crown the best sports photos of the year.