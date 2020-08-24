Already six Grands Prix have been held since the 2020 season started again last July. While negotiations are still underway, the remainder of the schedule should be announced in the coming days.

After a long-awaited return, the 2020 Formula 1 season is back on track. Unsurprisingly, Mercedes has dominated the first six Grands Prix of the season. Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has already won four races and leads the drivers’ championship with 132 points. Behind him are Dutch driver Max Verstappen (RedBull) and Finland’s Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

The start of the season is also marked by a weakened Ferrari, which has struggled, to reach the podium and even to finish within the points. Technical failures, collisions, blatant lack of performance… The championship is likely to be long for Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. The Monegasque driver, who has recently been the subject of controversy, managed nevertheless to take two podiums in Austria (July 5) and Great Britain (August 2).

The second part of the F1 2020 calendar

Date and time (CET)Grand PrixPlace
Sunday, 30 August 3.10pmBelgium Grand PrixCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps
Sunday, 6 September 3.10pmItalian Grand PrixAutodromo Nazionale Monza
Sunday, September 13, 3.10pmTuscan Grand PrixAutodromo Internazionale del Mugello
Sunday, September 27, 1.10pmRussian Grand PrixSochi Autodrom
Sunday, October 11, 2.10pmEifel Grand PrixNurburgring (Germany)
Sunday, October 25, 2.10pmGrande Prémio De PortugalAutodromo Internacional do Algarve
Sunday, November 1, 1.10pmEmilia Romagna Grand PrixImola

The last dates should be confirmed in coming days. The 2020 championship is expected to have 17 races instead of 22, as planned before the start pandemic.