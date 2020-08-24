











Already six Grands Prix have been held since the 2020 season started again last July. While negotiations are still underway, the remainder of the schedule should be announced in the coming days.

After a long-awaited return, the 2020 Formula 1 season is back on track. Unsurprisingly, Mercedes has dominated the first six Grands Prix of the season. Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has already won four races and leads the drivers’ championship with 132 points. Behind him are Dutch driver Max Verstappen (RedBull) and Finland’s Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

The start of the season is also marked by a weakened Ferrari, which has struggled, to reach the podium and even to finish within the points. Technical failures, collisions, blatant lack of performance… The championship is likely to be long for Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. The Monegasque driver, who has recently been the subject of controversy, managed nevertheless to take two podiums in Austria (July 5) and Great Britain (August 2).

The second part of the F1 2020 calendar

Date and time (CET) Grand Prix Place Sunday, 30 August 3.10pm Belgium Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Sunday, 6 September 3.10pm Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Sunday, September 13, 3.10pm Tuscan Grand Prix Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello Sunday, September 27, 1.10pm Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom Sunday, October 11, 2.10pm Eifel Grand Prix Nurburgring (Germany) Sunday, October 25, 2.10pm Grande Prémio De Portugal Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Sunday, November 1, 1.10pm Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola

The last dates should be confirmed in coming days. The 2020 championship is expected to have 17 races instead of 22, as planned before the start pandemic.