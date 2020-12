The annual Christmas picture released by the Prince’s Palace features Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, and their children, hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in front of a Christmas tree decked in elegant silver ornaments.

A few days after the Palace published the official Christmas photos, it was Princess Charlene’s turn to offer fans of the Princely family an intimate look into their family life. The snapshots shared by the Princess show a tender and casual family gathering. The pictures feature Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and their children, as well as Princess Stéphanie and her three children, including Louis Ducruet and his wife, Marie Chevallier.