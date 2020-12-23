











Despite all odds, Monaco managed to bring some Christmas spirit to young and old alike.

The Christmas village is an unmissable event for many Monaco families and not even Covid-19 could dampen the Principality’s Christmas spirit.

Armed with hand sanitiser and face masks, parents and children could be seen enjoying a taste of winter wonderland right on the shores of the Mediterranean sea just in front of Monaco’s many yachts.

Discover an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of Monaco’s Christmas village, courtesy of the men and women who make the magic happen.