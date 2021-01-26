











The Giacometti Foundation will partner with the Grimaldi Forum this summer to showcase some of Alberto Giacometti’s best art work.

Sculptor and artist Alberto Giacometti is the latest name to colour the Grimaldi Forum’s summer calendar. Organised by the Giacometti Foundation, an incredible collection of works spanning the full length of the artist’s career will be on display in the Forum. Featured in the collection will be: works from his early career, surrealist style pieces and his signature match-stick sized sculptures created after World War II. This will be the first exhibition ever dedicated to Giacometti in the Forum and will be on display from 3 July to 29 August 2021.

More than 230 works on display

“Alberto Giacometti Exhibition – A Retrospective.” The display will feature over 230 works, made up of paintings, sculptures and photographs. During visits, Émilie Bouvard, director of Collections and Scientific Programme at the Giacometti Foundation, will be on hand to help art fans understand the meaning behind the pieces. This exhibition is the greatest retrospective on Alberto Giacometti in recent years.