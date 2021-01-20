











On Tuesday 19 January, the coronavirus death toll increased once more in Monaco. Nine people have now died with four of these deaths occurring this month. Since the pandemic began, the Principality has recorded 1240 positive cases. So, is the vaccination programme the light at the end of the tunnel?

Thursday 31 December marks the date the very first Covid-19 vaccine was administered in Monaco. In the three weeks that followed, care home residents and the over 75s were the top priority groups to receive the dose. Vaccines were administered on a first come first serve basis. Those wishing to have the jab had to register their interest online, before receiving an appointment. Over half the people in these categories have since received the vaccine, as well as many health care workers too.

Some under 65s also eligible for the vaccine

The supply and distribution of the vaccine is causing disagreements around the globe. However, Monaco is determined to make the vaccination programme a success. As such, those aged between 65 and 74 are being encouraged to register for their vaccination as soon as possible. Anyone aged under 65, considered to be “high risk”, is also being asked to register. Booking an appointment for the vaccine can be done over phone, by calling 92 05 55 00.

Monaco’s Minister of State gets vaccinated

Pierre Dartout has received a dose of the Comirnaty vaccine against Covid-19. The 66 year old Minister of State had his first dose on Tuesday morning. As the vaccination programme is rolled out, the government aims to first vaccinate all Monégasque nationals and other citizens living in the Principality. Following this, anyone commuting to Monaco for work purposes will also be eligible for a dose.

