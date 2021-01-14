











With the cure for COVID-19 still to be found, the vaccine has brought renewed hope for the pandemic’s end. On Tuesday 12 January, the Minister of State of Monaco Pierre Dartout visited the Principality’s vaccination centre in Fontvieille.

Along with Didier Gamerdinger (Minister of Health and Social Affairs) and Georges Marson (Mayor of Monaco), Pierre Dartout visited the Léo Ferré concert hall in Monaco. To help fight the virus, the hall has been converted into a COVID-19 testing facility and vaccination centre.

The vaccination programme was rolled out in January. However, only those in receipt of an official government letter are eligible for the dose. The first three groups to receive the jab will be the over 75s, over 65s and key healthcare workers. It is hoped that giving priority to these people will reduce the pressure on hospitals and curb the rising death toll.

First of all, we have the perfect place to carry out vaccinations. Secondly, there is an efficient system in place to contact people for appointments. And finally, the staff have all been well-trained. Pierre Dartout, Minister of State of Monaco

A devoted team providing a quality service

Monaco Info reports that “265 people were vaccinated on 11 January” with a further “235 vaccinated the following day.” None of this would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the care staff.

During his visit, the Minister of State commented: “This is not just about the figures. The vaccination programme is a service. It needs to be high-quality. People have to feel safe when they come here.” Having doctors on site, even if they are now retired, is another way to reassure patients.

The vaccine is not compulsory, but it is life-saving for the whole community. Pierre Dartout, Minister of State of Monaco

Which vaccine is being administered in Monaco?

Only the Comirnaty vaccine, produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, is available in Monaco at the moment. For more information, you can: read the vaccine’s patient guide, speak to one of the doctors in Monaco or contact the COVID-19 Call Centre on 92 05 55 00. The call centre is open 7 days a week, from 9am-6pm.