











AS Monaco ousted a star studded Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 courtesy of a magnificent collective effort away from home. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Benjamin Lecomte (6.5): Much improved in goal after not being at his best lately. Commanded his area well and looked assured between the posts, as he and the defence held firm to shut out this gifted PSG frontline.

Axel Disasi (7.5): Back in the lineup for this colossal match, Disasi put in an excellent shift, with him key towards limiting Kylian Mbappe’s influence. Physical, athletic and reading the play coherently, he tracked runs, was forceful in the tackle and dominated aerially.

Benoit Badiashile (7): Kept tabs on Mauro Icardi and was awake to other attackers that ventured into his designated area of operation. Very convincing and mature display from the talented youngster.

Guillermo Maripan (7.5): Scored his fifth goal of the season with an outstanding finish after winning the ball back beautifully. A real leader at the back, who was key in organising and helping Disasi and Badiashile. Made some vital interventions and remained awake to threats, as his experience and nous shone through.

Ruben Aguilar (8): His blistering run was vital for the opener, as he raced into the box unmarked before assisting Sofiane Diop’s goal with a cushioned headed pass. Provided so much energy and intensity on both sides of the ball. Definitely vindicated Niko Kovac’s decision to hand him a start. Replaced by Djibril Sidibe.

Caio Henrique (6.5): Added width going forward, which was important in the lead up to the opener. Had a good battle with Moise Kean, in what was another steady performance by the Brazilian.

Aurelien Tchouameni (8): Immense contribution in midfield by Tchouameni. So composed on the ball, with his incisive passing, smart movement and decision making so valuable. Positioning superb defensively to block pass lanes, plus chimed in with many vital interceptions, on a night where he enhanced his already growing reputation.

Youssouf Fofana (8): So aggressive and tenacious in his pressing, which saw him step out to stop PSG building out easily. Fierce in his tackles and never stopped working to make life as difficult as possible for PSG. Crisp and tidy with his passing going forward too.

Sofiane Diop (8.5): Got off to a perfect start by scoring Monaco’s first. His burst into the box was superb for the opener, as he exploited the space created by Wissam Ben Yedder dropping deep. His technical wizardry was on show once more, with his razor sharp ball control, nifty first touch and evasive dribbling all highlights. Also committed and tireless in his defensive work. Replaced by Aleksandr Golovin.

Kevin Volland (6.5): Found space cleverly between the lines and made some cunning runs into the channels that unbalanced the PSG backline. Even though he couldn’t score or supply an assist, his presence was vital offensively and defensively. Replaced by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Wissam Ben Yedder (6.5): The captain led the line valiantly and fought hard for his team. Intelligent dropping movement was the catalyst for the first goal as mentioned. Always on the lookout to exploit gaps in behind and in between defenders even though all his runs weren’t obliged. Sacrificed himself for the benefit of the team, as he and his colleagues were handsomely rewarded by earning a massive three points. Replaced by Stevan Jovetic.