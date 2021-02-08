











AS Monaco obtained their seventh win in a row by defeating Nimes 4-3 in a thriller. In a match where Aleksandr Golovin stole the show by scoring a tremendous hat trick and bagging an assist, he emphatically proved his class. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Benjamin Lecomte (5): Couldn’t really do much to prevent Nimes’ goals. Struck some incisive passes to instigate some promising attacks and was decisive with some punches to clear corners.

Djibril Sidibe (6): Continued his encouraging recent form, with the French World Cup winner strong in the challenge and hitting some accurate forward passes. Slight mistake in the lead up to Nimes’ opener was a downside.

Benoit Badiashile (5): Not his best body of work, as his turnover led to Nimes’ second. Wasn’t as assured as usual, but his progressive passing and dribbling were highlights.

Guillermo Maripan (5): Was exposed on occasion due to his lack of pace and mobility. Definitely not a night to remember for the Chilean, as he failed to keep up his tremendous form.

Fode Ballo-Toure (6.5): Handed a rare start and proved his worth by supplying two early assists for Aleksandr Golovin. Well timed forward runs stretched the opposition defence to give Monaco vital width and depth. Wasn’t as impressive defensively, but a good effort overall from the fullback. Replaced by Caio Henrique.

Aurelien Tchouameni (6): Pressed and recovered the ball effectively in midfield. Hit some polished passes to break the lines and switch the play. Struggled to have his usual impact though.

Youssouf Fofana (6): Hard working showing again from Fofana. Put in a shift on both ends, but was ultimately unable to truly stamp his mark on the contest. Replaced by Cesc Fabregas.

Sofiane Diop (5): Another who couldn’t replicate his quality form of late. Missed an excellent chance near the end of the first half. Will use this as a learning experience. Replaced by Krepin Diatta.

Aleksandr Golovin (9.5): Unquestionably the man of the match for Les Monegasques, Golovin was the architect behind the victory with his hat trick and exceptional assist for Kevin Volland’s goal. Scored three breathtaking goals, which consisted of two thumping volleys and a masterful free kick. A menace throughout for Nimes, who couldn’t contain the gifted maestro. Game changer. Replaced by Ruben Aguilar.

Kevin Volland (6.5): Embarked on some damaging runs in behind and dropped intelligently between the lines. Although he wasn’t at his free flowing best, the German demonstrated his class with a majestic lofted finish to seal the win.

Wissam Ben Yedder (5): Tried hard throughout, but it just wasn’t his night. Visibly upset when he was substituted. Did, however, engage in some crafty combination play and cause problems with his smart movement. Replaced by Stevan Jovetic.