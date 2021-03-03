











210 kilometres of fibre optic cables have been installed across the Principality, as Monaco continues with its digital transition, providing super-fast connectivity to its residents.

Installing fibre optics for a faster internet connection is one of the key aims of Monaco’s digital transition, but the Principality’s transformation does not end here: there will be 5G available, as well as a “Sovereign Cloud”. Over the past few months, Monaco Telecom, the nation’s telecommunications operator, has installed 210 kilometres of fibre optic cables, providing an incredible connection speed of 10 giga-bites per second.

Fibre optics add to Monaco’s appeal

“This next step in the digital transition will benefit in three ways: it is great for those living in the Principality, of course, but also businesses facing the challenges of working from home, as well as making Monaco more attractive from the outside, ” explained Frédéric Genta, Monaco’s Chief Digital Officer, during an interview with news channel Monaco Info. He went on to add that “with the arrival of fibre optics, the Principality is moving ahead quickly with its digital transition, providing people with a more stable network that is ten times faster in terms of connectivity and wifi.”

>> READ ALSO: 5G technology in Monaco: fears persist but businesses overwhelmingly see positive impact