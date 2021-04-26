











In July 2021 Monaco will host the 6th edition of the CC Forum “Investment in Sustainable Development” back to back with Cannes film festival. Some of the greatest issues facing our planet will be debated in order to find ways to build a greener future.

Following the success of previous in-person forums, such as Dubai 2021 and Monaco 2020, the CC Forum is making a return to the Principality. From the 6 to 8 July, Monte-Carlo will become a hive of environmental activism and discussion. Some of the world’s greatest strategists, brightest startups and leading policy makers will come together to consider different ways of investing in sustainability, as well as to devise environmentally responsible business behaviours. Through public debates, heated panel discussions, workshops and more, it is hoped the participants will decide upon the best ways to protect the environment, whilst still facilitating economic and social progression.

Networking, galas and yachts

Across the three day event, there will be all kinds of opportunities available. Tuesday begins with networking, followed by Wednesday’s all-day sustainable development conference and Traditional VVIP Investor’s Gala & Awards Giving Ceremony. Providing a platform for new talent, Thursday’s agenda is dedicated to investors and startups and includes a pitching session, business speed dating event and a sustainability tycoon (Shark Tank) session. As the evening draws to a close guests with private invitations will then be able to make their way to the finale yacht party.

For more information, visit CC Forum Monaco 2021