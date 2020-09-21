From 23 to 25 September 2020, Monaco welcomes under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II the 4th edition of the CC Forum “Investment in Sustainable Development” – dubbed “Green Davos”.
Described by the BBC as “vibrant, exciting and a little controversial,” CC (Climate Change) Forum brings together private investors, policy makers, thought leaders and innovative start-ups in the hope of building a more sustainable future.
The conference promises an exciting line-up of world-famous experts on climate change, investment, entrepreneurship, and more. Guest range from politicians and investors, to European, African and Middle Eastern royalty, climate activists and a cardinal.
On Wednesday 23 September, Prince Albert II of Monaco will take part in a panel discussion alongside author and environmental campaigner Stanley Johnson and Cardinal Peter Turkson, head of Human Development at the Vatican. The panel will tackle the following subject: “Rethinking the Global Paradigm: What are the Ways of Averting the Disaster?”.
Amongst its many speakers, the conference will also welcome Dame Jane Goodall. The British primatologist will give a speech on “Reasons for Hope”.
Investors’ Gala Dinner & Awards Giving Ceremony
A crucial part of СС Forum is its traditional black-tie Investors’ Gala Dinner & Awards Giving Ceremony on Friday 25th September at Sporting Monte-Carlo with Maestro Placido Domingo scheduled to perform with a Belgian-Congolese soprano Isabelle Kabatu. The Maestro is also one of the recipients of CC Forum 2020 prestigious awards alongside with Stanley Johnson, a well-known environmental campaigner and Julian Lennon, a singer-songwriter and humanitarian.
The Gala will also see the ceremonial unveiling of a 1100 hp hybrid/green hypercar D-12 on sale for €2M by the iconic re- founded French car brand Delage.
