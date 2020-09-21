











From 23 to 25 September 2020, Monaco welcomes under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II the 4th edition of the CC Forum “Investment in Sustainable Development” – dubbed “Green Davos”.

Described by the BBC as “vibrant, exciting and a little controversial,” CC (Climate Change) Forum brings together private investors, policy makers, thought leaders and innovative start-ups in the hope of building a more sustainable future.

The conference promises an exciting line-up of world-famous experts on climate change, investment, entrepreneurship, and more. Guest range from politicians and investors, to European, African and Middle Eastern royalty, climate activists and a cardinal.

On Wednesday 23 September, Prince Albert II of Monaco will take part in a panel discussion alongside author and environmental campaigner Stanley Johnson and Cardinal Peter Turkson, head of Human Development at the Vatican. The panel will tackle the following subject: “Rethinking the Global Paradigm: What are the Ways of Averting the Disaster?”.

Amongst its many speakers, the conference will also welcome Dame Jane Goodall. The British primatologist will give a speech on “Reasons for Hope”.

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II Grimaldi of Monaco

Maestro Placido Domingo

Deborah Montaperto, Morgan Stanley PWM Managing Director

Cardinal Peter Turkson, Head of Human Development at the Vatican

Sir James Caan, Hamilton Bradshaw Private Equity CEO Philanthropist

Stanley Johnson, Environmental Campaigner Author

Investors’ Gala Dinner & Awards Giving Ceremony

A crucial part of СС Forum is its traditional black-tie Investors’ Gala Dinner & Awards Giving Ceremony on Friday 25th September at Sporting Monte-Carlo with Maestro Placido Domingo scheduled to perform with a Belgian-Congolese soprano Isabelle Kabatu. The Maestro is also one of the recipients of CC Forum 2020 prestigious awards alongside with Stanley Johnson, a well-known environmental campaigner and Julian Lennon, a singer-songwriter and humanitarian.

The Gala will also see the ceremonial unveiling of a 1100 hp hybrid/green hypercar D-12 on sale for €2M by the iconic re- founded French car brand Delage.

For further details, tickets and schedule, please visit CC Forum “Investment in Sustainable Development”