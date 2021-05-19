











The Monégasque Red Cross launched their online sale this month to raise money for a variety of projects helping young people. All for a good cause, you can shop in the sale via the online platform DouxVillage.

Bargain hunters listen up. After the 2020 edition of this annual springtime sale was cancelled due to Covid-19, the Monegasque Red Cross sale is finally back with items available to purchase from Saturday 15 May onwards. Having to adapt to the current health crisis, online shopping is the way forward and so the sale will take place virtually this year via the platform DouxVillage.

Escada to Pierre Cardin: second-hand clothes at bargain prices

Several Escada jackets, a real coral necklace, a blue coat by Pierre Cardin and toddler’s trainers are just some of the pieces going on sale. A wide variety of second-hand clothes are being sold at bargain prices, waiting to find a new home as part of this eco-friendly online shopping initiative.

To visit the DouxVillage website and view the second-hand items in this virtual sale, click here.

>> READ ALSO: Why secondhand shops are a gold mine for luxury fashion in Monaco