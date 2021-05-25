











The programme for the Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival is finally out. Taking place from the 16 July to 14 August 2021, visitors will not be disappointed!

For the past 45 years now, the biggest stars gather every summer in the Monte-Carlo Casino for the Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival. After being cancelled last year due to Covid-19, the festival is making its return, not only to the Salle des Etoiles, at the Opera Garnier Monte-Carlo but also to the Place du Casino Monte-Carlo.

However, the pandemic means the event will not take place entirely as normal. The programme is reduced both in terms of the number of dates and guests. Additionally, the dinner show will still go ahead but social distancing measures will be in place. It is possible though that rules will relax between now and the event and audience numbers may increase.

A spectacular programme

Huge international stars are on the programme this year, including British artist Jamie Cullum who will open the gala. The Show will perform the greatest ABBA hits when the tribute take to the stage on the 24 July. As well as this, Paolo Conte will be back on the 6 August after a four year break and Enrique Iglesias will also entertain the crowd on the 7 August. On the closing night, Sister Sledge, famous for their hit We Are Family, will be performing.

From disco to jazz, all genres of music will be played during the event. Entertainment is on the programme for the international audience too with three special evenings showcasing sounds from all around the world. Russian music will play in la Salle des Etoiles on the 31 July with Stas Mikhailov – Artik & Asti and on the 10 August with performances from Valery Meladze, Via Gra and Albina Dzhanabeava. Melodies from the Eastern world will also delight the crowds when Assi Al Hallani takes to the stage.

