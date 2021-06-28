











With the summer holidays in sight, the Prince’s Government has decided to ease more Covid restrictions.

People living in the Principality can finally stay out until the early hours! In force for months, the curfew is at last a thing of the past, meaning bars and restaurants can host guests late into the night. Even better, there are no longer any restrictions on who can dine or drink anymore. However, customers will need to show a health pass. Only people living in the Principality, the Alpes-Maritime department and Imperia, as well as commuters into Monaco will be exempt from this requirement.

Clubbing could also be making a comeback! The Prince’s Government is working with nightclub owners to try and find a safe way for them to welcome partygoers back onto the dance-floor. So dust off your outfits and get your dancing shoes ready!

Driving the vaccination campaign forwards

Whilst the new rules are promising and summer is just around the corner, the new Delta variant is spreading, so people need to remain cautious. In light of the situation, the government is urging people to book their vaccine, in order to protect themselves and those around them. As of today, everyone working in the public sector is eligible for a vaccine.

To book your vaccine appointment: Contact the Covid-19 Call Centre on 92.05.55.00 (open 7 days a week, 8pm-8pm) Or make an appointment online via Vaccination Covid19