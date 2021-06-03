











A return to normal life is on the horizon, as the Principality pushes ahead with the vaccination campaign, now offering a dose to all residents aged over 18. Along with the vaccine, could the new Covid passports also help give us some normality back?

“Our residents will soon require a Covid passport if they are to travel this summer,” outlined the National Council in a press release published on the 28 May. “Politicians also asked for France and Europe to implement a passport similar to Monaco’s.”

In order to facilitate summer travel between member states, the European Union launched a digital platform on the 1 June. This online portal will ensure that each country’s passport is valid in every member state. So far, seven countries in the European Union have begun issuing their passports, including Germany, Denmark and Croatia, and they will come into action from the 1 July.

Covid passports: the key to returning back to normality?

In France, a Covid passport, either in digital or paper form, will be required as of the 9 June. This document will be mandatory for anyone attending public gatherings of more than 1,000 people, such as festivals or sporting events.

A Covid passport can take any of the following forms in France: a negative PCR or antibody test taken within the last 48 hours, a certificate proving recovery from Covid-19 or proof of vaccination.

