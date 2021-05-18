











A revolutionary type of cling film, distributed by the company OMF Monaco, is being used in the Principality in a bid to combat Covid-19. This French innovation protects surfaces against viruses, including coronavirus, bacteria and other species of mold, to kill germs and protect our health.

Sellotape and post-it notes are just two brand names to have become every day words in our vocabulary… could this cling film be the latest sticky product to be added to the dictionary? Coversafe™ is a self-sticking, antimicrobial film wrap originally created by the French company Pylote. The concept has since been taken on by the company OMF Monaco, who are based in the coworking space “The Office” in the Fontvieille area of the Principality.

Keeping public spaces clean

This clever roll of film claims to remove germs, bacteria, molds and viruses, including Covid-19, from surfaces. An efficient way to keep clean, the film kills 99.9% of viruses in 24 hours and provides real protection against microbes without causing damage or irritation to skin.

Furniture, door handles, switches and banisters, there are so many different types of surfaces that are safe to be covered up with this discrete, transparent antibacterial film. This handy invention could be the key to ensuring a variety of public places remain clean, particularly schools, restaurants and public transport.