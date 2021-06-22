











A safe and easy way to get home after late-night events.

Night buses are once again running in the Principality. As summer begins, this is a great way to make the most of Monaco’s nightlife, whilst ensuring you have a safe way of getting home.

Two lines will run regularly, departing every 40 minutes between 9.30pm and 00.40am.

The N1 bus leaves from Albert II and runs all the way to Place des Moulins, heading via Larvotto.

The N2 bus leaves from Monaco-Ville and heads to the Exotic Gardens

Monaco Bus Company

