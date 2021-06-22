A safe and easy way to get home after late-night events.

Night buses are once again running in the Principality. As summer begins, this is a great way to make the most of Monaco’s nightlife, whilst ensuring you have a safe way of getting home.

Two lines will run regularly, departing every 40 minutes between 9.30pm and 00.40am.

  • The N1 bus leaves from Albert II and runs all the way to Place des Moulins, heading via Larvotto.
  • The N2 bus leaves from Monaco-Ville and heads to the Exotic Gardens
  • Night-Bus-Monaco-N1-Timetable
    Monaco Bus Company
  • Night-Bus-Monaco-N2-Timetable
    Monaco Bus Company

