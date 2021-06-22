A safe and easy way to get home after late-night events.
Night buses are once again running in the Principality. As summer begins, this is a great way to make the most of Monaco’s nightlife, whilst ensuring you have a safe way of getting home.
Two lines will run regularly, departing every 40 minutes between 9.30pm and 00.40am.
- The N1 bus leaves from Albert II and runs all the way to Place des Moulins, heading via Larvotto.
- The N2 bus leaves from Monaco-Ville and heads to the Exotic Gardens
