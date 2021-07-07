











Artcurial presents Art Helmets, a collection of 90 motor racing helmets designed by renowned artists.

On Saturday 17 July the gavel will go down at 5pm as the first day of the auction begins at the Prince of Monaco’s Car Collection on the Fontvieille terraces. Under the high patronage of Prince Albert II, the sale is in aid of the Monaco Liver Disorder, which is a medical research organisation, presided over by Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Pieces up for sale are available to view from the 1 July onwards at the car collection museum, or alternatively you can wait until after the 15 July, when the collection opens for free to the public. Additionally, there is the online catalogue on Artcurial’s website.

A charity sale

All money raised will go towards the Archet II hospital in Nice to improve facilities in the Neonatology, Haematology and Paediatric Oncology departments.

The hospital is responsable for treating all children diagnosed with rare illnesses in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region, as well as Corsica and the Principality of Monaco.