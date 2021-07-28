











After making face masks compulsory in all public spaces, the Prince’s Government tightens once again the grip on Covid-19.

For several weeks now, the Delta variant has been gaining ground, especially amongst unvaccinated young people.

Yet, despite the alarming surge in cases, hospitalisations remain under control. Currently, out of the 15 patients hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, only 7 are Monaco residents.

In order to reduce the number of new cases recorded, as well as the number of patients hospitalised, Prince Albert II has approved a Government proposal that will extend the Monaco Safe Pass requirement in restaurants and bars to all Monegasques, Monaco residents and employees. The new rule will be introduced on Monday 23rd August.

Vaccines, the only weapon against the pandemic

Residents, Monegasque and Monaco employees have therefore a month to complete their vaccination process before the new rule comes into place.

Furthermore, a law that would make proof of vaccination compulsory for all Monegasque health workers is expected to be discussed by the National Assembly at the beginning of August.

Once again, the Prince’s Government has stressed the importance of getting a vaccine, both to protect oneself and others.