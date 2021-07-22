











A draft of a proposal that would make vaccines compulsory for health workers has been submitted by Pierre Dartout, Monaco’s Minister of State and Didier Gamerdinger, the Minister of Health and Social affairs.

The statistics shared by Pierre Dartout at the latest government press conference are promising: 87% of Monaco’s over 75 population has been vaccinated. For people between 65 and 75 years of age, the number goes down to 67%.

Overall, 60% of residents and Monegasques over twelve years of age have been given at least one dose of the vaccine. “We are reaching our intended goal, that is to say herd immunity, but we are not yet there,” said the Minister of State. He added that it was paramount that everyone got vaccinated, both for personal protection and to safeguard others.

A new law in the books

Monaco’s government is studying a bill that would make vaccination compulsory for anyone working in medical facilities or nursing homes.

“Our objective and the one set by the Sovereign […] is to produce a bill before the start of the holiday period that will make vaccination compulsory for those concerned,” said Dartout.

Possible sanctions for non-compliance were not discussed during the press conference and will be communicated by the government in the future.

The Monaco Safe Pass

At least 50% of the Principality’s population has a Monaco Safe Pass and there is also a high demand in the country for the European Green Pass, which would allow residents and Monegasques to travel freely within the EU. Overall, residents seem satisfied with the pass. “We just got it. It was quick and efficient!” Monique wrote on Facebook.

The sentiment is echoed by a Monegasque couple we interviewed. “Monaco was very quick to issue it. We requested it on Monday and received it on Friday. However, we have not yet had the opportunity to use it.”

The health pass is expected to become essential in the future, as places and situations that require one will increase. “I’ve had the pass since the beginning, but I’ve never used it since I got it. It’s absurd that it’s not required everywhere in the Principality,” admitted a young Monegasque we interviewed.

It should be noted that anyone who is yet to receive their second vaccine dose can get it in Monaco. If the first dose was received outside of Monaco, it must be one of the four vaccines recognised by the European Medicines Agency to be considered valid: PfizerBNT, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Janssen.

Furthermore, according to the government, any Monaco resident who receives a positive test result at Nice airport will have to undergo a quarantine upon arrival in the Principality. Once they test negative, they will be able to receive a certificate of recovery from Covid-19. Residents who tested positive abroad, but have recovered, are now eligible to apply for the health pass directly on the website covid19.mc, so long as they are in possession of a positive PCR test of no more recent than 15 days and not older than 6 months, as well as of a document confirming their recovery.

