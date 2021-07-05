











Coming into effect on Friday 2 July, this health pass will facilitate travel and enable access to big events.

Thanks to the State’s quick work, this health pass is available from today in both a paper and digital format. Each version contains a QR code, which you must show and scan, if asked to provide the pass, in order to confirm your Covid-19 status.

In the Principality there are two types of health passes:

The Monaco Safe Pass is valid in Monaco and France

The European health pass is recognised in all member states of the European Union, as well as in all countries that have agreements with France and the EU.

Who is eligible for the Monaco Safe Pass?

From the 2 July onwards, fully vaccinated people will receive their pass after having both doses of the vaccine. After the second jab, they will have the choice of receiving either a paper or digital copy of the pass right there and then.

Anyone taking a PCR test after the 2 July, as usual, will receive their results and accompanying pass via text.

For those who tested positive, either with a PCR or antigen test, (this must be over two weeks ago and no longer than six months ago) can apply for a pass via www.covid19.mc. Anyone vaccinated before the 2 July should apply in the same way. Following this, the vaccination centre will then process all requests. Once complete, you will receive the pass via email, or alternatively, you can collect a hard copy from the Auditorium Rainier III.

For more information, visit covid19.mc