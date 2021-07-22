











The Sovereign conveyed his “deepest sympathy” following the recent devastation.

On 16 July, Prince Albert II wrote to Belgium expressing his support after the country was hit by heavy flooding which caused loss of life and large-scale destruction of infrastructure.

“It is with great emotion that I learned of the torrential rains that hit Belgium, […] I would like to express my most sincere condolences and my deepest sympathy to the Belgian people for the loss of human life,” the Sovereign said.

A cataclysm hits western Europe

The sudden flooding that hit Belgium on 14 and 15 July claimed the lives of 31 people. Some areas of the country currently still remain without access to drinking water or electricity. On 20 July, the eve of the Belgian national day, the country announced a day of national mourning.

Germany, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also hit hard by the heavy rain. While the final toll is still unclear, at least 200 deaths have been confirmed, 169 of them in Germany, and many people remain unaccounted for. The material losses resulting from the extreme weather are estimated in the billions.