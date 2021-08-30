











AS Monaco recorded their first Ligue 1 win of the season by overcoming Troyes 2-1 away from home.

Putting in an accomplished performance against the newly promoted outfit, Sofiane Diop’s beautifully taken double proved the difference.

Finally capitalising on their good play and converting their chances, Niko Kovac was delighted with his team afterwards, stating: “It’s always complicated to play a promoted side and Troyes delivered a good performance. Also, we played a big game on Wednesday in Ukraine, so we knew it could be difficult, especially physically, and we saw that in the last quarter of an hour with some very tired players.

“But we are very happy to bring back this victory and now we will be able to breathe, recover a little and prepare for the next events. The victories help the team and the players individually, so we are happy. What was important today is that we can only win games if we stand together, if we play as a team and we fight for each other.”

Although Monaco only just shaded the possession stats (51% to 49%) and were made to work hard, their Expected Goals ascendancy (1.46 to Troyes’ 0.65) illustrated they were the more dangerous team on the day.

With many players putting in excellent showings, such as Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Diop, Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder, this victory will hopefully be the catalyst for an upturn in form from Les Monegasques.

Next up for Monaco is a mouthwatering clash with Marseille following the international break, where Monaco will look to continue in a positive vein after this vital win over Troyes.