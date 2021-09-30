











The Sir Stelios Philantropic Foundation hosted the exhibition “The Beauty of Sailing” until 25 September. Nevertheless, the auction is still on.

An exceptional exhibition. So exceptional that it did not have to take place in Monaco! Jean-Pierre Hennequet, straight from Saint-Berthélemy where he is the co-founder of the Gustavia Yacht Club (GYC) with Sir Stelios Haji Ioannou, had the support of Sir Stelios to organise his exhibition in Monaco. Even though the exhibition is over, you can view the works on their Instagram page.

This first edition of the Gustavia Yacht Club’s international photography competition was hit hard by the pandemic. It was supposed to take place during the Saint Barths Bucket Regatta, cancelled in 2020 and then again in 2021.

The competition, dedicated to professional photographers, pulled out all the stops for the winners. The prize was a Ulysse Nardin watch worth 12,000 euros (plus 1,000 euros from the GYC) for first place, a weekend in the hotel of one’s choice from the B Signature Hotels & Resorts group (plus 600 euros from the GYC) for second place, and a statuette by Bartholomew artist Kay Quattrocchi (plus 400 euros from the GYC) for third place.

Among the ten photos that received the highest marks from their international jury, 1st prize was awarded to the German Jöran Bubke, 2nd prize to Bertrand Duquenne from Marseille and 3rd prize to Gilles Martin-Raget, who was elected “regatta photographer of the century” according to Jean-Pierre Hennequet.

© Jöran Bubke

© Bertrand Duquenne

Auction postponed

Initially scheduled to take place after the prize-giving ceremony at the Sir Stelios Philantropic Foundation on the Quai Antoine 1er, the auction has been moved to the end of the year, around the holidays. The profits will go to the association Les Sauveteurs en Mer (SNSM) of Saint-Barthélemy. They work for the safety of all at sea.

“There were too many absentees, and online it allows us to bring back even more people,” confided Jean-Pierre Hennequet. This is a great Christmas present for the association.