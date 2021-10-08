











The event will honour Venice at the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

Magnificent costumes, enchanting performances… This is the programme for the next ball to be held in the Principality on Saturday 23 October. And this time, the mask worn will not just be surgical: you will also have to wear a Venetian mask.

Inspired by the theme of universal love, and particularly dedicated to women, the evening will honour Venice, its culture and traditions, as well as the magic and enchantment of Casanova’s time, in the very heart of the Principality. The meeting place for this magical night is at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, in the Empire Room.

A breathtaking spectacle

More than 40 international artists and extras will be present to enliven this enchanting evening. Spectators will be able to admire the star singers and dancers who will take to the stage. A magical and exceptional evening, which can be booked directly on the event’s website. Participants will be expected to pay between 1,200 and 7,500 euros, depending on the package offered.

Information and reservations can be found on the Grand Masked Ball website or by telephone at +377 6 07 93 45 75