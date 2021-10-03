











Exceptional victory

AS Monaco made it three consecutive Ligue 1 wins by comprehensively defeating Girondins de Bordeaux 3-0.

Looking dangerous going forward while remaining solid at the back to keep their first league clean sheet, this was certainly one of Les Monegasques’ most commanding performances of the season.

Lineups for the match

Up against his old side, Aurelien Tchouameni got Monaco off to a fine start when his strike saw them take the lead 10 minutes from half time. The home team then doubled their lead courtesy of a brilliant team goal that was capped off by Aleksandr Golovin just after the break, before Wissam Ben Yedder sealed the deal from the penalty spot on 64 minutes.

Key numbers

Dominating proceedings emphatically, the numbers back this up, with Monaco bettering their foes in terms of Expected Goals (1.92 to 0.37), possession (57% to 43%), shots (13 to 3), chances created (12 to 2) and duels won (63 to 47).

Immense collective effort

Putting in a quality team effort despite switching things up in the squad, it was important to see Eliot Matazo shine in midfield and Ismail Jakobs obtain some more vital experience. Alexander Nubel also cut a more composed figure between the posts, as he continued his improved form.

There was no doubting that Tchouameni was the man of the match, however, for he was tremendous throughout in midfield. Aside from scoring a goal, he helped Monaco control possession with his passing, found space cleverly, defended resolutely to break up attacks and read the play smartly to ensure Bordeaux struggled to get going.

Kovac satisfied

Now undefeated in six games in all competitions heading into the international break, Niko Kovac was full of praise for his troops following the victory. “First of all I want to say well done to my players and to the team. It’s a victory and a deserved clean sheet, in my opinion,” he insisted.

“Since the start of the season, we have been progressing step by step. As I said before the match, it’s always better to win before an international break, it gives you confidence for the future.

“We had a good first half despite the Bordeaux opportunity at the start, but we confirmed our takeoff in the second half. We had our hands on this game from start to finish, so once again I hope we can show this level of play again after the break.”