











This year again, Monegasque children will be able to go trick-or-treating and show off their best costumes.

Halloween: a celebration that children love! The Monaco City Council, the media library and the Boîte à jeux association are organising a variety of activities for the Principality’s children to celebrate Halloween in style.

From 28 October to 5 November, the media library is offering a special Halloween programme for children over 10. On the programme: afternoons and evenings of games, storytelling, creative workshops… All the information can be found on the media library website.

The big game

The second event will take place at the Princess Antoinette Park on 31 October for the big Halloween game, free of charge and open to all children attending school in Monaco. Please note, however, that registration before 29 October is compulsory. In order to comply with health regulations, the activity will be open to a maximum of 25 children, in 15-minute sessions.

From 3 years old – children from 3 to 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult Sunday 31 October 2021 from 2pm to 4.30pm – Princess Antoinette Park More info and registration