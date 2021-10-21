











Jean-François Renucci, Vice-President of the Monaco Court of Revision and law professor at the University of Nice-Sophia-Antipolis, lost his life in a car accident on Tuesday, October 19.

He was appreciated and respected by his students and colleagues. Jean-François Renucci, a well-known personality in both the Principality and Nice, died on Tuesday on the Moyenne Corniche. He lost control of his vehicle about a kilometer after Eze, in the direction of Nice, and crashed into the rock face.

The vehicle burst into flames immediately after the impact, and witnesses rushed to save the driver. They managed to pull him out of the car and administered CPR before emergency services arrived, but to no avail. The SMUR and firefighters were unable to save Jean-François Renucci, who died at the scene of the accident.

A “great loss” for Monaco

In tribute, Robert Gelli, Secretary of State for Justice and Director of Judicial Services, declared “Jean-François was an endearing person, loved by all, with great human qualities. He was always willing to be of service, to take part in activities and research.”

He added: “[Jean-François] was one of the two professors at the Monegasque Institute for Training in the Judicial Professions. He was writing a review of the European Court of Human Rights case law, for members of the judiciary. He was invaluable to Monaco and to the justice system. It is a great loss.” The tragedy comes shortly after the passing of commandant Christophe David and firefighters Stephan Hertier and Matis Canavese.