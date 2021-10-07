











The painting dated 1973 hangs in the main consultation room on the ground floor of the library.

A new work of art has arrived in the Principality. Majid Boustany, President of the Francis Bacon MB Art Foundation, donated a painting by the British painter Francis Bacon to the Multimedia Library of Monaco on Tuesday 5th October. The Mayor Georges Marsan, his Deputy Camille Svara, Delegate for the Multimedia Library of Monaco, the Media Library Curator, Béatrice Novaretti, and the Secretary General of the City Hall, Hélène Zaccabri, were present at the hanging. The work now decorates the main consultation room of the Louis Notari Library, located on the ground floor.

The painter’s love for the Principality

The painting, Study from the Human Body (Man Turning On Light), completed in 1973, is a colour giclée print mounted on aluminium. The donation of this work, through the Majid Boustany Foundation, speaks to the British painter’s love for the Principality, where he settled in 1946. The foundation pays particular attention to the period during which Francis Bacon lived and worked in Monaco and France.

For more information, head to the Francis Bacon MB Art Foundation website.