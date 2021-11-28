Coming into their clash with Strasbourg, AS Monaco were desperate for a good result considering they’d lost four of their last six matches with Les Coureurs.

While they couldn’t obtain the win, a draw was better than nothing for the home side in a game where Monaco yet again failed to capitalise on their ascendancy in possession.

The Match

Opening the scoring at the end of the first half through Wissam Ben Yedder from the penalty spot was an ideal way to enter the break. But within three minutes of the restart, Strasbourg were level, with Ludovic Ajorque slotting home his spot kick too.

Despite having some chances to claim all three points, most notably through Myron Boadu who just fired wide late on, Monaco ultimately had to settle for a draw.

Kovac’s Debrief

The Monaco boss offered his frank assessment of the match afterwards, with him especially lamenting his team conceding yet another spot kick. “We were unfortunately not at the level we posted three days ago against Real Sociedad (2-1).

“When you are leading 1-0 at half-time you have to be able to close the game and end it with that score. But unfortunately we conceded a penalty, the sixth this season, which is too much. It’s a matter of focus and discipline. Overall, it was not enough today, but Angers is coming quickly and we will have another opportunity to do better.”

“We had some great opportunities, but we lacked precision in the last move. I know it’s hard to go after a great success, but if you want to be a great team, you have to have the desire and the desire to win every game.”

Key Statistics

Although they had the better of their foes in terms of possession (59% to 41%), expected goals (1.70 to 1.01), shots (8 to 7) and chances created (6 to 5), Monaco were again made to rue their missed chances, with this latest stalemate extending their winless run in Ligue 1 to four matches.

Angers away next

With the matches coming thick and fast, Les Monegasques’ will now immediately turn their attention to their tough away trip to sixth placed Angers on Wednesday, where a win is a must to keep in contact with the Champions League qualification places.