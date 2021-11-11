











An update on our top news stories this Thursday, 11 November 2021.

Supplementary pension fund to be set up soon – The President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri, expressed his intention to bring the supplementary pension scheme for employees back to the Principality. “It is in the interests both of the employees, who will be able to enjoy a better supplementary pension, and the employers, whose contributions will be reduced,” he said. “It will also be a powerful measure of sovereignty for the Principality.”

Temporary employment update – IMSEE revealed the temporary employment situation in 2020 in the Principality. Some 9 400 people worked in this capacity, despite a decrease of 17.5% in the temporary workforce and 25.4% fewer contracts compared to 2019, because of the health crisis.

European Week for Waste Reduction – A children’s green workshop is being run on Wednesday 24 November as part of the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR). The meeting point is at the Princess Antoinette Park where, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., children aged six to twelve can take part in “My Zero Waste Day”. They will learn how to make liquid soap and customise a salvaged T-shirt. The workshops are free, but registration is required (numbers are limited) – call 06 80 86 41 52.