The toll from the Covid-19 crisis has risen with 96 new positive cases on Wednesday 29 December, including Minister of State Pierre Dartout.

Another 96 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported mid-week, as New Year’s Eve draws near. 30 patients are in hospital: six other, including a resident, are in ICU. This brings the overall total of Monegasques and residents who have been affected since the start of the crisis to 4985.

On Wednesday December 29, the Government announced that Minister of State Pierre Dartout and his family were in quarantine. On their return from a holiday in the Alps, they tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore have to comply with the current directives.

Mr. Dartout will carry out his ministerial duties remotely after the New Year break. The Minister and his family “were doing well”, according to the Government.

Back to work under close scrutiny

The Government announced a series of new measures on 27 December to deal with the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. In addition to restrictions on New Year’s Eve, details were provided on the resumption of classes on Monday 3 January.

A self-test kit will be provided free of charge to each of the pupils in the Principality, for use on a voluntary basis. In addition, 50 000 self-test kits have been ordered for employers who wish to provide them to their staff when they return after the holidays.

