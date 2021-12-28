On December 7 the Government announced a series of new measures aimed at fighting the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Will we be able to celebrate on New Year’s Eve? With a few days to go before December 31, the Government answered the question that was on everybody’s mind, during an update on the health situation. Stricter measures were announced so as to halt the sharp rise in positive cases.

Yes, we can have an almost normal New Year’s Eve, although the traditional Place du Casino party will not take place: gatherings of more than 10 people, and drinking on public streets are prohibited.

Restaurants and bars that are holding New Year events will have to turn off the music at 1 a.m. There is to be no karaoke, no dancing, and no drinking while standing up for the partygoers.

And when school starts back?

Pupils head back to school on 3 January 2022. However they are encouraged to self-test (on a voluntary basis and with their parents’ consent), using the free kit available. This also applies to teachers and school staff.

From 10 January, the health pass will be extended to staff and clients in three new business areas : the aesthetic side (hairdressers, beauty salons, tattoo parlours…), sports halls, and building & public works companies. 50 000 self-test kits have been ordered for staff in the private sector.