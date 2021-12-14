The Covid-19 pandemic is casting a shadow over preparations for the end-of-year celebrations, as the number of virus-related cases and hospitalisations in the Principality continues to rise with each passing week.

On Monday December 13, the latest update mentioned 20 new positive Covid-19 cases with 19 patients at the Princess Grace Hospital. In comparison on Monday December 6, 9 people were being cared for at the hospital. The incidence rate is 544.98 (409.39 last week). On Monday evening, 158 people were being monitored by the Centre de Suivi à Domicile (Home Care unit).

The health situation is also a concern in theAlpes-Maritimes, where the incidence rate has broken through the 700 barrier (716, compared with 503 in the rest of France). Hospital occupancy is estimated at 74% in the Department.

Who can be vaccinated in the Principality?

The Government is continuing its efforts to raise awareness among the population concerning the importance of vaccination. On December 5, 65.4% of the population aged 12 and over were fully vaccinated. The figure rises to 76.8% for 55-64 year olds and is almost at 92% for the over 75s.

The Government has launched the vaccination-covid19.gouv.mc website to simplify the procedure for people who wish to be vaccinated. As a reminder, vaccination is completely free of charge for Monegasques, residents in the Principality and employees who work in Monaco.