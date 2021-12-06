On December 3, the Government announced an extension to the duration of the health pass, and the obligation for new categories of staff to carry it.

The dreaded fifth wave would seem to have arrived. On Sunday, December 5, six new positive cases for Covid-19 were announced in the Principality, bringing the number of cases declared since the start of the pandemic to 3,885.

The number of cases has risen constantly since the start of the school year, even reaching a record on November 23. The Government is therefore forced to take new measures to curb the pandemic. The obligation to show a health pass has been extended from December 15 to January 31 inclusive.

Additional professions concerned

Among the new professional categories that will have to obtain health passes, are staff in restaurants, bars, hotels and gaming rooms, and people working in places or events that require the health pass for their visitors, spectators, clients or participants. Technical and administrative staff are also concerned.

To qualify for the health pass, proof of a full vaccination schedule, a negative PCR or antigen test or a Covid recovery certificate dated more than 11 days and less than 6 months after the last positive test, must be presented. It should be noted that the validity period for PCR and antigen tests is 24 hours, except for the staff members mentioned above (24 to 72 hours).