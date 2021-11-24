An update on the most important news stories this Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

45 positive Covid cases in one day – This is the grim record revealed yesterday, Tuesday, November 23: 45 people tested positive for Covid-19. This is a first since the start of the pandemic. The Principality’s health ‘scorecard’ now shows a total of 3,612 positive cases. It should also be noted that the incidence rate is climbing dramatically: it has almost doubled in one week (198.17 on Monday 22 November compared to 106.91 on Monday 15 November).

Meet Monaco’s foreign residents – 140 different nationalities live together in the Principality: a remarkable diversity that was highlighted at a conference on 22 November. Minister of State Pierre Dartout was invited by the CREM (Monaco Foreign Residents Club) to discuss the situation of foreign residents in Monaco.

World Children’s Day – On November 20, 1989, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. To celebrate the event, on Monday 29 November, Prince Albert II and the Princess of Hanover will attend an evening event dedicated to raising funds for children’s rights. The film “Gogo” will be screened in the presence of the feature film’s heroine, the “oldest schoolgirl in the world”.

Collection at La Condamine Market – Drop off your backpacks, sneakers, scarves, gloves and hats on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 November in aid of the Semeurs d’Espoir Monaco charity.