Our editorial team’s recommandations will keep you busy from December 10 to 17.
Friday, 10 December
A philosophical moment
“Can we reconnect with nature?” This is the insightful and topical question that the “Rencontres philosophiques” will try to answer. To attend the debate, head for the Princess Grace Theatre at 6 p.m.
“Rencontre philosophique”
Princess Grace Theatre
Friday December 10 at 6 p.m.
More details
Saturday, 11 December
Opening the ball
Maurice Béjart is in action at the opening of the Monaco Dance Forum. He is presenting L’Heure Exquise, a ballet based on the Samuel Beckett play, ‘Happy Days’.
Monaco Dance Forum
Monte-Carlo Opera House – Salle Garnier
Saturday 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 at 3 p.m.
More details
Sunday, 12 December
Practice your pirouette
Skating on a Sunday is part of the Christmas magic! The open-air Port Hercule ice-rink is now open to the public – as is a smaller version for the children.
Ice rink
Port Hercule
Every day until February 27
More info
Monday, 13 December
A gift for those in need
It’s a simple idea: take a shoebox, put some (non-perishable) small gifts inside and wrap it for distribution to people in need. The operation is organised by the Semeurs d’Espoirs Monaco charity, joined this hear by Monaco Humanitarian Aid. Over to you.
Gift boxes
Every day
More details
Tuesday, 14 December
Learn the basics of the Monegasque language
Bungiurnu! t’s time to (re)discover the subtleties of the Monegasque language. Our videographer Benoit went to meet Isabelle Albanese, a Monegasque teacher in the Principality, to get you the basics of the language in three minutes. A se revëde !
Wednesday, 15 December
Take your child to hear a symphony
The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is bending over backwards to cater for the younger audience, with the Nutcracker concert on Wednesday. A delight for adults too!
The Nutcracker
Rainier III Auditorium
Wednesday 15 December at 3 p.m.
More information
Thursday, 16 December
Our ever-changing world
The « Tremblements » (tremblings) exhibition, takes a step back to look at how our world moves and the constant changes in our societies… Photos, sculptures, video installations and paintings are on show, as 17 artists give us their definitions of ‘trembling’ at the Villa Paloma.
Tremblings
NMNM – Villa Paloma
Until 15 May 2022
More details