Our editorial team’s recommandations will keep you busy from December 10 to 17.

Friday, 10 December

A philosophical moment

“Can we reconnect with nature?” This is the insightful and topical question that the “Rencontres philosophiques” will try to answer. To attend the debate, head for the Princess Grace Theatre at 6 p.m.

“Rencontre philosophique”

Princess Grace Theatre

Friday December 10 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, 11 December

Opening the ball

Maurice Béjart is in action at the opening of the Monaco Dance Forum. He is presenting L’Heure Exquise, a ballet based on the Samuel Beckett play, ‘Happy Days’.

Monaco Dance Forum

Monte-Carlo Opera House – Salle Garnier

Saturday 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, 12 December

Practice your pirouette

Skating on a Sunday is part of the Christmas magic! The open-air Port Hercule ice-rink is now open to the public – as is a smaller version for the children.

Ice rink

Port Hercule

Every day until February 27

Monday, 13 December

A gift for those in need

It’s a simple idea: take a shoebox, put some (non-perishable) small gifts inside and wrap it for distribution to people in need. The operation is organised by the Semeurs d’Espoirs Monaco charity, joined this hear by Monaco Humanitarian Aid. Over to you.

Gift boxes

Every day

Tuesday, 14 December

Learn the basics of the Monegasque language

Bungiurnu! t’s time to (re)discover the subtleties of the Monegasque language. Our videographer Benoit went to meet Isabelle Albanese, a Monegasque teacher in the Principality, to get you the basics of the language in three minutes. A se revëde !

Wednesday, 15 December

Take your child to hear a symphony

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is bending over backwards to cater for the younger audience, with the Nutcracker concert on Wednesday. A delight for adults too!

The Nutcracker

Rainier III Auditorium

Wednesday 15 December at 3 p.m.

Thursday, 16 December

Our ever-changing world

The « Tremblements » (tremblings) exhibition, takes a step back to look at how our world moves and the constant changes in our societies… Photos, sculptures, video installations and paintings are on show, as 17 artists give us their definitions of ‘trembling’ at the Villa Paloma.

Tremblings

NMNM – Villa Paloma

Until 15 May 2022

