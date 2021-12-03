Ice skating lovers can head to the rink as of this Friday, 4 p.m., at Port Hercule.

It is an essential part of the Christmas Village: the Monaco open-air ice rink will be back in operation this Friday afternoon, along with the rides, food stands and other traditional attractions of the event.

The rink will remain in place until February 27, 2022. A smaller rink is also set up for young children; helmets are provided for them. Opening hours vary according to the period and are available on the Monaco Town Hall website. Face masks are compulsory from the age of five, and over 16s will have to present their health pass over the entire period of the Christmas Village, i.e. until January 2.

In order to avoid crowds, Monaco Town Hall has put in place an advance ticketing system for annual subscription cardholders only. Schoolchildren and residents who have not yet done so and who wish to take out a seasonal pass can therefore go directly to the ticket office on site this Friday, from 12:30 p.m. with proof of identity.

