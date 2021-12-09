The Monaco Dance Forum returns to the Principality for eight magical shows from December 11 to January 5.

The festival will open on December 11 and 12 with L’heure exquise, by Maurice Béjart, a ballet adapted from the Samuel Beckett play “Happy Days”. Shakespeare’s famous tragedy, Hamlet, will also be featured on December 14 and 15.

Spectators will also be able to discover La Danse du Soleil on December 18 and 19, with thirty musicians dancing on stage while playing works by Lully and Mozart by heart. The Hervé Koubi company will present, on December 16 and 17, What the day owes to the night: a meeting between East and West that freely mixes different styles.

The Hervé Koubi company will also be runnning a Workshop, open to beginners, on December 16. Another, aimed at the intermediate level, will be organised by the Imperfect Dancers Company on December 14.

Les enfants d’Isadora, the film by Damien Manivel, will also be screened on December 19 at the Grimaldi Forum, an ode to dance and motherly love.

The festival will conclude with the famous ballet The Nutcracker, directed by Jean-Christophe Maillot. Eight performances are scheduled for the end of December for this classic, entirely revisited by the director of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

