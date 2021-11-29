An update on three exhibitions to visit from today, 29 November, or in the days to come.

“Artik Circle” at Espace 22 – The icy beauty of the Arctic is in the spotlight this winter. Photographer Olivier Anrigo unveils the result of five years of work to raise public awareness of the wealth of the polar region, and above all of the need to preserve it from global warming. These magnificent pictures show the harshness, but also the delicacy and the fragility of the Arctic and its inhabitants.

The exhibition runs until February 25, at 24 boulevard d’Italie.

“Tremblements” (Tremors) at Villa Paloma – A theme that is both rich and evocative has inspired the latest exhibition at the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco. It brings together works by 17 contemporary artists: photographs, sculptures, video installations, paintings … “Tremblements” refers to the perpetual movement of our world and its societies.

Runs until May 15, at 56 boulevard du Jardin Exotique.

“La montagne retrouvée” (The mountain rediscovered) at the Galerie des Pêcheurs – It is first and foremost a tribute to the victims and inhabitants of the valleys affected by storm Alex. Jean-Pierre Debernardi, president of the Art Photo Monaco association, was deeply touched by the consequences of the terrible weather events of October 2020. He decided to photograph the landscapes of these territories in order to show nature’s spectacular resilience, as a message of hope for Man. His images were captured during many hikes in the hinterland.

From December 1 to January 2, 4 avenue Saint-Martin.