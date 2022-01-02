AS Monaco secured their passage into the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France by comfortably defeating Quevilly-Rouen 3-1 away from home.

The Match

With Stephane Nado leading the team from the bench following Niko Kovac’s departure, he made a host of changes to the team, which included giving youngsters Yllan Okou and Felix Lemarechal starts.

Getting off to a steady start against their opponents who currently occupy 11th place in Ligue 2, Monaco then took the lead when Wissam Ben Yedder converted a penalty on 33 minutes. Kevin Volland then doubled their advantage four minutes later before Quevilly-Rouen pulled one back just before half-time.

Volland then sealed the victory around the hour mark with a superb finish from the edge of the box, in what was an ideal way to begin 2022.

Nado’s debrief

“I want to congratulate the team, both the youngsters and those that are more experienced, for the character they have displayed, especially leading players like Wissam, Kevin and Ruben. There has been a lot of effort, listening and intensity over the last two days in training and we have shown that here tonight. The lads were professional, conscientious and very involved.

“We prepared for this match with the staff and we studied Quevilly-Rouen’s game well. For us, the most important thing was to stick to our principles in the game, to have the ball, to play with intensity, to press high and to create space. Once again, I would like to congratulate the players for their effort in this performance.”

Key Numbers

By the numbers, the fact Les Monegasques bettered their foes in terms of possession (59% to 41%), shots (13 to 10), big chances created (6 to 1), duels won (65 to 53) and successful tackles (16 to 12) further underlined their ascendancy.

Looking ahead

After kicking off the new year in style and extending their unbeaten streak to three matches in the process, Monaco will hope to keep their momentum going into their vital Ligue 1 clash with Nantes on the weekend.