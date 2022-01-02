With speculation rife about manager Niko Kovac parting ways with AS Monaco, the news was officially confirmed on the club’s website over the weekend.

“AS Monaco announce that the club has taken the decision to part ways with Niko Kovac. The Croatian coach was informed on Thursday during a preliminary meeting,” read the statement on the club’s website.

“Niko Kovac arrived in the Principality in July 2020 and led the team 74 times. AS Monaco will announce the name of its new head coach very soon. Until then, Stephane Nado, coach of the reserves, will train the first team.”

Having taken the managerial post back in 2020, the Croatian tactician did a fine job of implementing his philosophy onto his team, with the team enjoying an excellent season after an initial period of adaptation. Going on to finish third in Ligue 1 and reach the final of the Coupe de France, where Monaco lost to Paris Saint-Germain, his first season in the Principality was a success.

Although the 2021/2022 started in disappointing fashion, with Monaco falling in the Champions League playoffs vs. Shakhtar Donetsk and struggling to fire in Ligue 1, positivity has arisen from their improved recent form and the fact they topped their tough Europa League group while remaining undefeated.

Having only lost once in their last 11 matches in all competitions, whoever the club chooses as their next coach will want to continue this momentum in their quest to finish in the Champions League qualification places.

Even though Kovac’s time at Monaco has come to an end, he definitely deserves credit for the terrific work he did leading the team during his 18 month spell.

Now attention will quickly shift to who his replacement will be.