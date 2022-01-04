AS Monaco have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in talented Brazilian right-back, Vanderson.

Signing the gifted 20-year-old from Gremio, who were recently relegated from the Brazilian top flight, for a reported €11 million is a nice piece of business for a player with so much upside.

Having only made his professional debut in December of 2020, his meteoric rise has seen him play over 50 games for Gremio since, plus earn himself a call up to the Brazil U20 squad.

Full of energy and dynamism, Vanderson’s a huge weapon going forward, relishing every chance he gets to surge upfield with and without the ball. Boasting blistering pace and very skillful with the ball at his feet, his ability to beat opponents with neat moves such as feints, shimmies, roulettes, stepovers or changes in pace and direction ensure he’s a nightmare in 1v1 scenarios.

Two footed and a handy passer, Vanderson progresses the ball impressively with his distribution too. Be it through incisive crosses, tidy cutbacks, neat combination play or penetrative through balls, there’s been a lot to admire about his work in this area.

His set piece taking qualities are another key aspect of his armoury, for he provides a major threat from dead balls all over the final third.

While he’s not as competent defensively, which he’ll be eager to improve, his tenacity in the challenge, physicality, determination and athleticism mean he’s still effective in this regard.

By the numbers last season, his three goals, two assists, 5.49 passes into the final third per 90, 3.98 dribbles p90, 3.88 crosses per 90, 2.07 progressive runs p90, 1.31 touches inside the box p90, 0.82 shot assists p90, 8.96 ball recoveries p90, 6.60 won defensive duels p90 and 4.57 interceptions p90 demonstrate his promise.

Becoming the 23rd Brazilian to sign for Monaco, Vanderson was clearly delighted to join Les Monegasques when speaking to the club’s official website, explaining: “I am very happy to join AS Monaco, a historic club in Ligue 1 with an important European past. It is also a club where many Brazilians have impressed. I am very happy to have this opportunity to be part of a great project.

“I would like to thank the club for the trust it has placed in me and Gremio for having accompanied me to this point. I am determined to work to integrate as quickly as possible and bring my qualities to the squad.”

Monaco’s Sporting Director in Paul Mitchell then expressed his happiness regarding the signing, adding: “We are very pleased to welcome Vanderson to AS Monaco. He is a very dynamic, forward-thinking defender who plays with high energy and lots of effort, he is able to bring his technical skills to bear in the opponents’ half and to be decisive in the final third.

“Vanderson is a talented and ambitious young player who has chosen Monaco despite interest from several top clubs. We are convinced that he will find here the ideal environment to take further steps, realising his high potential at senior international level and bring added value to our competitive group. Welcome Vanderson.”

Even though he’ll need to be given time to integrate to life at his new club and adjust to living in the Principality, there’s no doubting what an exciting acquisition Vanderson is.