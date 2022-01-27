AS Monaco striker Pietro Pellegri is on his way to Torino after his loan spell with AC Milan was terminated after making only six appearances since joining the Rossoneri in the summer.

“AC Milan announces that the early termination of Pietro Pellegri’s loan deal has been agreed with AS Monaco,” a club statement read.

“The Club would like to thank Pietro for his commitment and wishes him the very best in his future career.”

Once again struggling to stay fit with injuries again taking their toll, a problem that has plagued his career massively, he’ll be hoping his loan (that includes an option to buy) to Ivan Juric’s exciting Torino team will be a much more fruitful one.

“Here at Torino I feel at home, I found my dad (who works at the club) to welcome me unlike my last experiences. I also met Ivan Juric with whom I have a wonderful relationship and excellent memories, starting from the one linked to my debut,” he explained on his arrival.

Despite signing for Monaco back in 2018 for a whopping €20.9 million as a 16-year-old, frequent injuries meant he could never truly stamp his mark for Les Monegasques. Going on to feature 23 times and scoring just the two goals, the Monaco faithful were only treated to glimpses of what he’s capable of.

Having made his Serie A debut at 15 for Genoa to announce himself on the big stage, the now 20-year-old will be hoping his latest move will be the catalyst he needs to fulfil his immense potential.

Although time is on his side still, obviously the key deciding factor towards this will be if he can remain fit.